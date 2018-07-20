Insanitary conditions at GB Pant hospital pose risk to patients, attendants

Dogs roam freely in hospital premises, authorities helpless
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, July 19:
The insanitary conditions and presence of dogs at Kashmir’s lone children hospital, GB Pant is posing a risk of infection to patients and the attendants.
As one enters the front gate, garbage could be seen in drains making it field day for stray dogs. No regular sanitation is carried out by the hospital authorities. Presence of dogs is irking the patients and their attendants who come from far off places to get treated.
Mohammad Maqbol from Bandipora, who attended his granddaughter at the hospital, said the dogs are roaming freely at the facility despite being a children specialty hospital.
“If the menace isn’t controlled at the earliest there are apprehensions that they will bite children or attendants anytime,” he said.
Maqbool alleged that the authorities have neglected the hospital. “See people are throwing garbage including food waste just near the front gate.”
Maqbool said the hospital authorities are not regularly cleaning the hospital premises where even attendants sit to have lunch.
On the right side of the hospital front view, the area has turned into a cesspool as potholes are filled with dirty water.
A woman, who had come all the way from Budgam with her ailing newborn said children have a weak immune system and the unhealthy conditions in and around the hospital can be detrimental to their health. “Doctors often suggest parents to maintain sanitation but it is ironical that the hospital administration has failed to ensure cleanliness for patients,” she said.
Abdul Ahad of Baramulla, who attended his child, suffering from inflammation, blamed attendants for throwing waste in the premises of the hospital. “Hospitals like these are supposed to be clean but it is reverse here,” he rued.
The hospital is visited by over 1100 patients each day, while around a hundred of them are admitted to the facility daily.
Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh claimed that they are maintaining sanitation regularly.
“We are supposed to maintain 50% sanitation in the premises rest is the job of the Cantonment Board. I don't think the problem is of higher magnitude. We have advanced in the sanitation over the years,” he said.
Singh blamed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for showing callousness to end the dog menace in the hospital. The hospital has reminded and written repeatedly to the SMC to catch the dogs but they are mute over the issue, he said.
“The dog menace is rampant in the hospital and is causing a lot of inconvenience to the patients and attendants besides the hospital staff,” reads a communication sent by GB Pant Hospital to the SMC.
The appeal hasn’t been answered by SMC and the stray dogs keep roaming in the hospital premises and around.
An official in the hospital said when there are VIPs visits, sanitation is maintained for two to three days and later the unhygienic conditions return.
