Inquiry ordered after signboard with ‘don’t use mobile phone while drinking’ installed on Mughal road

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police has ordered an inquiry after pictures of a signboard with a message, “don’t use mobile phone while drinking”, installed on the historic Mughal Road went viral on social media.

The signboard has been installed recently by traffic police of Jammu rural wing at Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road.

Superintendent of police (Traffic) Jammu rural, Mohan LalKaith has ordered an inquiry in to the matter.

“In order to identify and fix the responsibility of defaulters, a preliminary enquiry is hereby ordered with immediate effect and entrusted to MohdRafiq, DySP (T) Rajouri-Poonch,” reads the order issued by the SSP traffic.

The enquiry officer shall enquire the matter into covert and overt and furnish his report/recommendations to the office of the office off SSP traffic immediately for further course of action,” the order added.