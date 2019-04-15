Inquiry committee constituted to probe fire at Khankah-e-Faiz-Panah in Tral

April 15, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Authorities have constituted an inquiry committee to probe fire incident at famous shrine of Hazrat Amir-e- Kabeer, Khan Khah-e -Faiz Panah in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"The inquiry officer was asked to submit a report within 15 days," Additional deputy commissioner, Tral, Shabir Ahmad Raina said, adding he also held a detailed meeting with various civil society groups and listened to their demands.

The decision was taken after the civil society members held a peaceful protest to demand a probe and quashing the present managing body of the shrine.

"We held a peaceful protest on Sunday morning. We had given a shutdown call but that was taken back keeping in view of Baisakhi," Chairman Citizen's Council, Farooq Ahmad Trali said.

The authorities said that they dissolved the current managing body and constituted a five member temporarily body which will elect a permanent body from among 100 villages. The authorities also said that they would review security and installation of CCTV cameras in the shrine.