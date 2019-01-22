Inquiry admits doctor refused admission to Kupwara woman

GMC constitutes 2nd committee to investigate case
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 21:
An inquiry ordered after the Kupwara woman delivered a stillborn on roadside in Srinagar after she was disallowed admission at Lal Ded hospital has revealed that the on-duty doctor refused to admit the patient and has found the doctor “guilty of negligence”.
A report by a three-member committee constituted after the incident at LD Hospital has accused the postgraduate female doctor of not following the Standard Operating Procedure for referral by not admitting the pregnant woman.
“The members investigated the matter under the chairmanship of Dr Farhat Jabeen. The on-duty doctor who had seen the patient was called. She reported that after examining, she found the patient was not in labour as per vaginal examination,” the report by GMC Srinagar reads.
The inquiry report said that the doctor on duty went against the SOP for referral by not admitting the patient, forcing the woman to return home but she delivered a stillborn by the roadside.
“The doctor sent the patient for further investigations but ultrasound findings were suggestive of 34-weeks baby with breach presentation. The doctor with her clinical assessment findings did not anticipate a precipitate delivery,” it said.
The woman Suraya of Mori in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, gave birth to a stillborn by the roadside in Bemina on the outskirts Srinagar after she was disallowed overnight stay at LD Hospital.
A source close in the committee said refusing a patient in such circumstances was against medical ethics and in violation of the Hippocratic Oath.
“The preliminary investigation established negligence on part of the doctor,” he said.
On Monday, GMC constituted another broad-based 5-member committee to inquire the matter in all aspects by consulting all stakeholders.
It would come up with a report within two days.
However, even after the first inquiry report, which had confirmed negligence, Police is still investigating the case and has not initiated any action so far.
“We have not received the inquiry report yet. We have not filed the FIR yet but the investigations from our side are going,” a Police official at Rajbagh Police Station said.
The incident triggered massive public outrage across the State with people pitching for the strengthening of maternity services in the district, sub-district hospitals and remote areas.
Meanwhile, Gujjar community from Bandipora Monday held a protest in Srinagar against the episode of Kupwara woman, demanding termination of the doctor.
“We are shocked by the incident. One doctor should not only be made a scapegoat rather the entire hospital administration should be made responsible,” said Ghulam Mustafa Khan, who lead the protest.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com