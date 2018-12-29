Inquilabi breaks fast in court, given 7 day judicial remand

AgenciesSrinagar
A local court in Bandipora in north Kashmir on Saturday sent chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi (ITeA) Abdul Samad Malla, alias Inquilabi to judicial remand till January 4.
Inquilabi, who was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon against alleged torture by police in local police station, broke his fast on the advice of the judge who offered him a glass of water in the court room.
The court of Munsif, Sumbal sent Inquilabi to seven days judicial remand and ordered that he should be shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, and provided all medical facilities.
As soon as he was produced in the court, Inquilabi alleged that he was tortured by police, his beard was pulled and threatened to eliminate.
He also informed the judge that he was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon in protest against the torture.
