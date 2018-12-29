About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Inquilabi breaks fast in court, given 7 day judicial remand

Published at December 29, 2018 04:38 PM 0Comment(s)918views


Inquilabi breaks fast in court, given 7 day judicial remand

Agencies

Srinagar

A local court in Bandipora in north Kashmir on Saturday sent chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi (ITeA) Abdul Samad Malla, alias Inquilabi to judicial remand till January 4.

Inquilabi, who was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon against alleged torture by police in local police station, broke his fast on the advice of the judge who offered him a glass of water in the court room.

The court of Munsif, Sumbal sent Inquilabi to seven days judicial remand and ordered that he should be shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, and provided all medical facilities.

As soon as he was produced in the court, Inquilabi alleged that he was tortured by police, his beard was pulled and threatened to eliminate.

He also informed the judge that he was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon in protest against the torture.

[UNI]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top