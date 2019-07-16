Inordinate delays

July 16, 2019 |

Time is valuable, more so in a state undergoing growth and development at a steady pace. Though there is hardly an economic indicator or growth figure that the governments have had in their mind, the catch phrase ‘growth and development’ has never been off their agendas. If development is all good, then timely completion of all that is packaged under development must be all bad. If a flyover that takes three years to built in other states or much lesser in other countries takes a decade, it is inept to call it development. A reminder to the state, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that funded the flyover (Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk) categorically refused to approve the project some three years after it was conceived due to the failure of the state government to settle the land acquisition and rehabilitation cases. No funding agency would like to risk huge investment at a place known for poor execution of development projects. There may not be any dearth of funds, but the slow pace of work has meant that some of the mega projects remain incomplete even after failing several deadlines. Authorities keep extending the deadlines even on routine developmental works. It is rare to see a project completed in time. Besides the inconvenience, the laidback approach of government agencies executing the civil works also results in wastage of resources. Civil works projects, when they are not completed on time not only result in unnecessary additional expenditure but also pose serious hardships for the residents. The state also incurs huge losses on account of the sub-standard material used by the contractors. The contractors somehow are inclined to miss the deadlines as they can mint more money by showing increased rates that often fluctuate over a period of time. While the government keeps stressing on speeding up the pace of works, in the process it compromises on the quality. The government must be strict in enforcing accountability in various civil works so as to ensure timely completion as well as quality and sustainable work. Ideally the state capital should fare better in terms of the development projects, but the situation in Srinagar is as bad as any rural area. More the delay, more the expenditure. If the government can prevent the losses on account of the delay or sub-standard work, it can save substantial sum for other development purposes. The governor administration, which can take swift action and quick decisions, must see to it that there are no inordinate delays in civil works and completion of different related projects.