About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 16, 2019 |

Inordinate delays

Time is valuable, more so in a state undergoing growth and development at a steady pace. Though there is hardly an economic indicator or growth figure that the governments have had in their mind, the catch phrase ‘growth and development’ has never been off their agendas. If development is all good, then timely completion of all that is packaged under development must be all bad. If a flyover that takes three years to built in other states or much lesser in other countries takes a decade, it is inept to call it development. A reminder to the state, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that funded the flyover (Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk) categorically refused to approve the project some three years after it was conceived due to the failure of the state government to settle the land acquisition and rehabilitation cases. No funding agency would like to risk huge investment at a place known for poor execution of development projects. There may not be any dearth of funds, but the slow pace of work has meant that some of the mega projects remain incomplete even after failing several deadlines. Authorities keep extending the deadlines even on routine developmental works. It is rare to see a project completed in time. Besides the inconvenience, the laidback approach of government agencies executing the civil works also results in wastage of resources. Civil works projects, when they are not completed on time not only result in unnecessary additional expenditure but also pose serious hardships for the residents. The state also incurs huge losses on account of the sub-standard material used by the contractors. The contractors somehow are inclined to miss the deadlines as they can mint more money by showing increased rates that often fluctuate over a period of time. While the government keeps stressing on speeding up the pace of works, in the process it compromises on the quality. The government must be strict in enforcing accountability in various civil works so as to ensure timely completion as well as quality and sustainable work. Ideally the state capital should fare better in terms of the development projects, but the situation in Srinagar is as bad as any rural area. More the delay, more the expenditure. If the government can prevent the losses on account of the delay or sub-standard work, it can save substantial sum for other development purposes. The governor administration, which can take swift action and quick decisions, must see to it that there are no inordinate delays in civil works and completion of different related projects.

Latest News

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

20mn children were not vaccinated in 2018: UN

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

CRPF men saves girl from drowning in Baramulla, video goes viral

Jul 15 | Agencies
Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Over Rs 3 cr welfare loan, relief sanctioned for 316 police personnel

Jul 15 | Agencies
NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

NC condemns killing of personal security guard Riyaz Ahmed

Jul 15 | Rising Kashmir News
JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

JUH activists protest against assault of Muslim cleric

Jul 15 | Agencies
No proposal to recognise one yr Master

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Man stabs wife to death, hangs self in Jammu

Jul 15 | Agencies
Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Protest march in Nashik against lynching incidents

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Forces launch CASO in Khudwani Kulgam

Jul 15 | Agencies
European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Jul 15 | PTI/AFP
12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

12 Army men among 13 killed in Himachal building collapse

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Police arrests two drug peddlers in Budgam

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

After BDS clearance, traffic restored on Rajouri-Poonch highway

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

14th batch of 5,210 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months

Babri Masjid demolition case: Special judge seeks 6 months' from SC to ...

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Suspicious material found on Rajouri-Poonch highway, traffic suspnded

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Samba

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over

India calls off Chandrayaan-2 moon mission over 'technical snag'

Jul 15 | Agencies
Three more Amarnath yatries die

Three more Amarnath yatries die

Jul 15 | RK Online Desk
5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

5,000 pilgrims to be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib per day: Pak

Jul 15 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 16, 2019 |

Inordinate delays

              

Time is valuable, more so in a state undergoing growth and development at a steady pace. Though there is hardly an economic indicator or growth figure that the governments have had in their mind, the catch phrase ‘growth and development’ has never been off their agendas. If development is all good, then timely completion of all that is packaged under development must be all bad. If a flyover that takes three years to built in other states or much lesser in other countries takes a decade, it is inept to call it development. A reminder to the state, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that funded the flyover (Rambagh-Jehangir Chowk) categorically refused to approve the project some three years after it was conceived due to the failure of the state government to settle the land acquisition and rehabilitation cases. No funding agency would like to risk huge investment at a place known for poor execution of development projects. There may not be any dearth of funds, but the slow pace of work has meant that some of the mega projects remain incomplete even after failing several deadlines. Authorities keep extending the deadlines even on routine developmental works. It is rare to see a project completed in time. Besides the inconvenience, the laidback approach of government agencies executing the civil works also results in wastage of resources. Civil works projects, when they are not completed on time not only result in unnecessary additional expenditure but also pose serious hardships for the residents. The state also incurs huge losses on account of the sub-standard material used by the contractors. The contractors somehow are inclined to miss the deadlines as they can mint more money by showing increased rates that often fluctuate over a period of time. While the government keeps stressing on speeding up the pace of works, in the process it compromises on the quality. The government must be strict in enforcing accountability in various civil works so as to ensure timely completion as well as quality and sustainable work. Ideally the state capital should fare better in terms of the development projects, but the situation in Srinagar is as bad as any rural area. More the delay, more the expenditure. If the government can prevent the losses on account of the delay or sub-standard work, it can save substantial sum for other development purposes. The governor administration, which can take swift action and quick decisions, must see to it that there are no inordinate delays in civil works and completion of different related projects.

News From Rising Kashmir

;