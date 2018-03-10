Innate fault lines within PDP-BJP alliance proving antithetical to governance: Monga

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Stating that innate fault lines within the PDP-BJP alliance is proving to be antithetical to governance and security in the state, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice president and MLC G N Monga Wednesday said it has been proven beyond any doubt now that these two parties entered into an alliance just for the sake of power.
In his statement, he said, “PDP-BJP ministers don’t see eye-to-eye and even holding cabinet meetings has become difficult for this government. In real senses there is no government and both the parties are continuing the compromise to enjoy the power. Confusion at the top level has led to mayhem and collapse of the entire security and governance system.”
“Even more than three years after coming to power in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP and PDP are locked into a war of words both publicly and privately, each blaming the other for the problems in the state. It was an incompatible partnership between two antagonistic parties to begin with and now the price for this unholy alliance is being paid by the common people of the state, who have to suffer on account of governance deficit and security issues,” the Congress leader said.
On the participation of two senior BJP ministers at a rally organized by a fringe right-wing group protesting against the arrest of accused of raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, he said, “The BJP ministers participated in the rally and openly asked the police not to arrest anyone. They even called the investigation of the Crime Branch, which is being monitored by high court, as ‘jungle raj’. But despite that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is unable to take any action against them.”
“It seems Mehbooba is helpless before the BJP and RSS and that is why she isn’t able to take any action against these ministers. How much she will go on compromising for the sake of power is not difficult to predict now,” Monga said, adding the PDP had claimed that the party would end the alliance with the BJP if it fails to deliver justice in Kathua rape and murder case. He said but it seems that the PDP might make a compromise on this issue as well. While International Women’s Day was celebrated on Thursday, the best way to pay tributes to tender soul Asifa would be to ensure justice to her and thwart the designs of those who are demanding the release of the accused in her brutal rape-and-murder case, he said, adding it is most shameful act and against the human values.
Monga said there is complete chaos in the state and the PDP-BJP combine has pushed the state back to the 1990s.
0 Comment(s)