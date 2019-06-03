Inmate occupancy rises 5% in JK prisons in 3 months

June 03, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

There has been over five percent increase in inmate occupancy in prison in Jammu Kashmir in the first three months of 2019, official figures reveal.

According to the data compiled by prisons department for January to March 2019, there are 3261 prisoners including convicts, under-trials and detainees lodged in 15 jails.

The numbers of prisoners was 3085 including 82 foreign nationals till December 2018.

Going by the figures, 176 more prisoners (5.70 percent) were lodged from January till March this year in jails — two central jails, 10 district jails, two sub-jails and a special jail in Pulwama.

Of the 3261 prisoners (3139 male and 122 female) lodged in the jails till March, 225 (218 male and seven female) are convicts, 2734 (2620 male and 114 female) under-trials, 300 (299 male and one female) detainees and two others.

The number of under-trial prisoners was 2568 till December 2018 and it has increased to 2734 till March 2019.

The data also reveals increase in the number of prisoners having postgraduate and graduate qualifications.

The number of postgraduate prisoners was 60 till December 2018 and it has increased to 79 (77 male and 2 female) till March 2019 while the number of graduate prisoners has also increased from 145 in 2018 to 163 (160 male and three female) till March 2019.

Of 3261 prisoners lodged in the jails till March, highest 1086 are under-matric followed by 710 illiterate, 682 matriculate, 421 with 10 2 degrees, 163 graduates, 112 are 12th pass, 79 are postgraduates and eight are holding technical and professional degrees and diplomas.

As of March 2019, of the 2734 under-trial prisoners, the highest 1032 under-trials are behind the bars on charges of murder followed by 667 persons held under NDPS Act 420 are facing charges of rape offence, 163 are lodged under Arms Act, 192 on other charges, 100 on theft charges, 74 for attempt to murder charges, 28 dowry deaths, 10 kidnapping and abduction, nine held for cheating, seven are imprisoned for committing crimes against women, four are held under Explosive & Explosive Substance Act, two under-trials are in jails under Dowry Prohibition Act, one each for burglary and violation of Foreign Exchange and Regulation.

Of 225 convicts lodged in the jails, the highest 97 prisoners are murder convicts followed by 54 rape convicts, 34 NDPS convicts, 25 convicts of other charges, five convicted of attempt to murder, four convicts of dacoit and burglary and one each person has been convicted under Arms Act, TADA Act and Explosive and Explosive Substance Act, theft and criminal breach of trust, cheating and counterfeiting.

Of 3261 prisoners, 927 are unemployed followed by 743 labourers, 730 associated with agriculture, 578 self employed, 193 government employees and 90 others.

The prisoners also comprise separatist leaders, activists, militants and their over ground workers, those held under Public Safety Act (PSA), leaders and activists of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Jamaat-e-Islami, source said.

Those 3261 prisoners exclude some Kashmiri prisoners who are lodged in various jails located outside the State, they said.

Earlier, this year Government of India banned JKLF led by Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Jamaat-e-Islami, declaring them an unlawful associations under the provisions of Section 3 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.