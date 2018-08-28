Injuries doubled in Amatnath yatra 2018

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Aug 27:
At least 26 yatris died during this year’s Amarnath yatra, which is almost invariable to the figures of the previous year, while as the injuries have doubled during the annual pilgrimage which concluded on Sunday.
According to figures available with the health department at least 26 pilgrims died during the two-month-long yatra this year, while as 25 deaths were reported in 2017.
The numbers of pilgrim injuries have shown an alarming increase as the casualties along the cave of Lord Shiva in south Kashmir Himalayas.
Statistics available with health officials reveal that this year 2.85 lakh yatris performed yatra and of them 15, 372 yatris suffered injuries due to accidents, landslides and inclement weather conditions. In 2017 only 8, 125 injuries had been treated.
The consultations at the base hospitals along Pahalgam and Baltal routes witnessed an increase due to inclement weather condition causing suspensions in the pilgrimage.
“This year at least 28000 yatris visited inpatient departments (IPDs) in the base hospitals while in 2017 only 17000 yatris turned up to the health facilities,” said an official.
He also said 2.64 lakh yatris visited the outpatient departments this year, while in the previous year only 1.97 lakh were seen in the OPDs.
Director General Health Services Kashmir, Dr Saleem Ur Rehman, attributed the constant deaths to state-of-art facilities which had been available en route the Amarnath cave.
“We have an important role and have graduated facilities over the years. We have a three-tier system for ill pilgrims,” he said.
The health department had set up five base hospitals, 10 emergency centre and 30 medical centres along yatra routes were ill pilgrims were treated.
“At every two kilometres, we had to set up health facilities. The interventions were there like tertiary care hospitals. In the base hospitals critical was provided to save ill pilgrims,” Rehman said.
He said that this year they used HAPO bags which helped them to save over a hundred people who were put in these bags this year.
For this year Government of India (GoI) had deputed 400 doctors and 600 paramedics in order to bring down pilgrim casualties during the yatra.
However, a senior health official said most of the deceased yatris were above 55 years and pitched for strict registrations of pilgrims at the health facilities.
