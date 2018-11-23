Injured police officer succumbs at AIIMS

Srinagar:
Police officer—who was severally injured in a road mishap in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district succumbed to injuries at AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday afternoon after battling for nine days.
Bodh Raj DySP of IRP 4th battalion along with six other policemen of IRP were on Panchayat election duty when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road in Keran sector, on the night of November 15. They were seriously injured and evacuated to nearby military hospital for treatment.
The next day, on November 16, the seriously injured officer along with his family was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi through an air ambulance arranged by the police department.
The Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, IGP Kashmir S P Pani saw him off at the airport before leaving for Delhi. However, after battling for life for nine days, the officer succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Friday afternoon. SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar confirmed to GNS that the DySP Bodh Raj succumbed at AIIMS on Friday.