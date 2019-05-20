Injured PDP activist from Kulgam succumbs in SKIMS

May 20, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 65-year-old worker of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was injured critically on Sunday after fired upon by unknown gunmen, succumbed to his wounds in SKIMS Soura on Monday.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan said that Mohammad Jamal Bhat son of Mohammad Ismail Bhat succumbed to injuries today at around 9:30 am.

Jamal, the PDP worker, was fired upon by unknown gunmen outside his residence at Zangalpora in Kulgam on Sunday evening.

He was taken to Kulgam hospital from where he was shifted to SKIMS. He was immediately operated upon by doctors but died this morning.

A senior police officer had said, “Police have taken the cognizance and investigations are on.”

Jamal was PDP's polling agent during the recently concluded Parliamentary election. (GNS)