Injured in scuffle, Army man succumbs in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A former army soldier who was injured in a scuffle over the land dispute on May 5 at Mendhar area of Poonch district, succumbed to injuries in military hospital Udhampur on Saturday.
Matloob Hussain son of Mohammad Esha, of Chajjla, Mankote sustained serious injuries in the scuffle over a land dispute between the two families.
Besides, Matloob, at least nine other members of both the families suffered injuries on May 5.
Matloob, who was a former soldier, had sustained serious injuries and was taken to army's command hospital in Udhampur for specialized treatment, however today morning he succumbed to injuries.
Station House Officer (SHO) Gursai Mohammad Amin while confirming the death of the man said that police has arrested eight persons including a cop Murtaza Malik in connection with the murder.
“A case under FIR number 66/2018 under relevant sections of the law was registered and further investigations have been taken up,” SHO said. (GNS)