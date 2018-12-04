Initiate dialogue for Kashmir resolution: NAPM

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 03:
A non-local civil society group National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) Monday said that there is a need to reinitiate the dialogue for the resolution of Kashmir issue.
The group NAPM who are on Samvidhan Samaan Yatra has travelled 26 states of India, was hosted by Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) here in Srinagar.
One of the members of the civil society group, Krishnakant while briefing the reporters on the occasion said both the main stakeholders (India and Pakistan) have to step forward to stop the violations of human rights in the state.
Lamenting on the Article 360 and 35 (A) issue, he said, “Our group support both articles and it must be implemented and executed properly so that the promises given to people of J&K during the time of accession won’t break.”
The group said that the biggest threat to the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, and, India is the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), which has spread its tentacles through communalization and uneven development.
Sandeep Pandey, another NAPM member said the ruling BJP is only spreading hatred against Muslims by the means of communal politics in the majority of the states run by its ministers.
“The people living outside J&K cannot bear such violation of human rights that are prevailing in the state due to the ongoing conflict, Sandeep said adding, “No other state will even tolerate the use of pellets on civilians and if the government there try to adopt such weapons, people will agitate against it.”