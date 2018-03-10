Initiate action or faced state-wide protest: JKDCC tells Govt

Srinagar:
Jammu & Kashmir Doctors Coordination Committee has taken strong note of the chaos in the dental college Srinagar.
“Principal along with this particular head of the department have harassed the postgraduate students on different pretexts to the extent that it has disturbed the working environment of the institution besides denting its image in public,” convener JKDCC Dr M. Yousuf Tak said in a communiqué issued here.
He has urged Chief Minister and Health Minister to remove the principal and concerned HoD to address the long pending issues.
“The principal is already under vigilance scanner and is still continuing as a caretaker for a long period which compromises the credibility of the institute.”
“We urge the government to initiate an immediate action to restore the working of this the institution failing which there shall be a statewide protest and state shall be responsible for consequences whatsoever,” it said.
JKDCC the coordination committee has also urged civil society to take cognizance of the issues of the students.
Meanwhile, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) SKIMS Soura has strongly condemned the dictatorial behavior of principal GDC Srinagar and a particular HoD which has forced the dental residents to go on indefinite strike.
"It is highly deplorable to learn how the residents are being harassed for mere personal interests and thereby sabotaging the very essence of teacher student relationship," RDA spokesman said.
They have extended full support to the striking residents and urged the government to intervene in to the matter to avoid further escalation of this grave issue.
