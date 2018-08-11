Inhabitants of Alamdar colony aghast over water-logging

Problem will be solved within a week, MLA Zadibal
Irfan YattooSrinagar, August 10:
The inhabitants of Alamdar Colony Lal Bazar area of Srinagar Friday expressed resentment over blockage of the irrigation canal in the area, leaving the whole area waterlogged from past 15 days.
Residents told Rising Kashmir that from past two weeks due to blockage of irrigational canal, the whole colony has been turned into swimming pool. Around 150-170 families have been affected by this contaminated water, they said.
Tariq Ahmad Shawl, a local resident told Rising Kashmir district administration seemed failed in the area as they have turned deaf ears towards our demands.
“The canal belongs to Irrigation department and is originating from Ganderbal district but when it reaches here, it has been blocked and during light rains, water is entering our houses,” Shawl said.
Another resident, Mohammad Ayoub said they approached Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Deputy Commissioner Srinagar’s office and also went to MLA Zadibal constituency Abid Ansari but all assured promises but nothing was visible on ground.”
Ayoub said it had not affected the locality but also two schools where children have to use long boots to reach the school. The canal has water flow throughout the year.
“During rains, it becomes difficult to venture out of our homes and particularly students, elderly people suffer the most,” he said.
According to aggrieved local’s water logging, resulting in immense hardships for commuters and locals. The waterlogging also hampers the movement of pedestrians particularly children, women and aged.
Residents said they feel caged whenever the lanes get inundated. We abandon work and vegetate at home. They appealed concerned authorities and Governor NN Vohra to look into the matter so that problem may be solved as soon as possible.
MLA Zadibal constituency, Abid Hussain Ansari told Rising Kashmir that within the week the problem will be solved.
“I have sent a team in the area who will ascertain the facts and within 6 days the problem will be solved,” Asari said.
