Ingenious School of Education celebrates annual day

Srinagar, Oct 07:
Ingenious School of Education on Sunday celebrated its first annual day titled 'Ingenious Family Day'.
A large gathering of parents and students were present on the occasion.
The chief guest of the function was Dr A.R.Yousuf (Former Dean Academics, Kashmir University). The other Guests of Honour were Dr.(Prof.) Khurshid Mahajan (H.O.D Management Studies, Islamia College), Dr Nazir Ahmad (H.O.D Bio-Chemistry), Dr Wajid Yousuf, Aijaz Ahmad, Sheikh Showkat Ahmad and Dr. Shakeel Ahmad, who graced the occasion.
The function started with recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the welcome speech by Chairman of the school, Mir Asif Murtaza followed by the other programs.
The programmes and topics discussed on the occasion were comprehensive and compact.
All the students actively participated in the function. The function ended with the vote of thanks presented by the Principal of the school, Mukhtar Ahmad Mir.