Information Deptt organizes ‘Jashn-e-Jamhooriyat’

JAMMU, JANUARY 28:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar on Monday appreciated the efforts of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in showcasing and promoting State’s rich cultural legacy through cultural events.
As per an official, the Advisor was speaking at a programme organized by the DIPR to mark 70th Republic Day celebrations under the theme of ‘Jashn-e-Jamhooriyat’. The Advisor was the chief guest on the occasion.
The Advisor hoped that the DIPR would organize more such programmes to acquaint the youth with the cultural treasure trove of the state and exhorted upon the youth to help in preservation and promotion of our local art and culture. He also appreciated the cultural wing of the Department to present such wonderful cultural and folk items.
Secretary Information, Sarmad Hafeez on the occasion hailed the participant students and artists of DIPR and other institutions for showing such a great spirit of participation. He asked the students and artists to showcase the local folk, art and culture at every platform to keep it alive for coming generations.
Director Information and Public Relation, Tariq Ahmed Zargar presented welcomed address and highlighted the achievements of the Department and aim behind such programmes.
On the occasion, the Advisor also inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by the DIPR. The photo exhibition had various sections dedicated to state heritage, architecture, culture, besides giving due diligence to the changing face of the state by concerted development efforts of the government.
Earlier, the programme was started with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the Advisor and other dignitaries which was followed by variety of folk and traditional musical performances by the students of GDC for Women Gandhi Nagar, Parade and Model Institute of Education and Research Jammu. The cultural items presented at the show included Dogri dance, Kashmiri Rouf, Ladakhi dance, and Punjabi Gidda. Solo Ghazals and patriotic songs were presented by Jeewan Sharma of the Information Department.
Later, the Secretary Information, Director Information, along with Joint Director Information Jammu, Naresh Kumar presented mementos to the participating students and artists.
Among others, Director Hospitality and Protocol, Hashmat Ali Khan, Joint Director Geology and Mining, Ashwani Khajuria, officers and officials of the Information Department, prominent citizens and students from various institutions were present, the official added.