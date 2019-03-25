About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 25, 2019 | Agencies

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

An employee of Jammu and Kashmir Information Department on Monday was crushed to death by the bus in Bikram Chowk area here, police said.

The police said that the woman was identified as Naresh Kumari, 56, of RS Pura area who was on her way to the office when the accident took place.

"She was hit by the bus which overtook the vehicle when she was about to deboard the vehicle and suffered a fatal injury," police added.

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

GoI sets up tribunal to decide if JeI (JK) is an unlawful association

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

China welcomes goodwill message exchange between Modi and Khan on Pak ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

AIMPLB to stick to its old stand on Ayodhya before mediation panel

Mar 25 | Agencies
Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

Mar 25 | Agencies
Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mine protected vehicles, 30-seater buses for CRPF convoys in Kashmir: ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK

Two injured as armed robbers looted petrol pump in JK's Kathua

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Medicine, personal care products may pollute rivers, seas

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Kerala woman killed in Christchurch mosque terror attack laid to rest

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Pak Army says no F16 used to shoot down Indian aircraft

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Forces bust hideout in Shopian village

Mar 25 | Javid Sofi
Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed

Christchurch mosque massacres: Pakistani victim Ahmed's body arrives h ...

Mar 25 | AP/Press Trust of India
Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Farooq files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity

SC dismisses plea challenging constitutional validity 'triple talaq' o ...

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

7 persons detained from Shopian village during night raid

Mar 25 | Rising Kashmir News
NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

NZ orders judicial probe into Christchurch mosque massacres

Mar 25 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Pak Hindu minor girls approach court, man held

Mar 25 | Press Trust of India
3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

3 missing Handwara boys traced in Srinagar

Mar 25 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 25, 2019 | Agencies

Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

              

An employee of Jammu and Kashmir Information Department on Monday was crushed to death by the bus in Bikram Chowk area here, police said.

The police said that the woman was identified as Naresh Kumari, 56, of RS Pura area who was on her way to the office when the accident took place.

"She was hit by the bus which overtook the vehicle when she was about to deboard the vehicle and suffered a fatal injury," police added.

News From Rising Kashmir

;