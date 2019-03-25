Information department employee crushed to death in Jammu

March 25, 2019 | Agencies

An employee of Jammu and Kashmir Information Department on Monday was crushed to death by the bus in Bikram Chowk area here, police said.

The police said that the woman was identified as Naresh Kumari, 56, of RS Pura area who was on her way to the office when the accident took place.

"She was hit by the bus which overtook the vehicle when she was about to deboard the vehicle and suffered a fatal injury," police added.