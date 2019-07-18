About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 18, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Inform court about traffic rules followed on ground: HC to IGP Traffic

 The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Traffic to place a report before court indicating the traffic rules being followed on ground.
The court passed the direction after observing that frequent accidents were taking place and remarked that for ensuring the safety of people “it was necessary that required rules are followed and applied”.
Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on decongestion and smooth plying of traffic, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the concerned authorities to place before the court safety measures taken for the safety of passengers and school going children.
The court, during the course of proceedings of the case, observed that the traffic rules and regulation are violated with impunity resulting in loss of precious lives due to road accidents and the authorities are not aware of their responsibility.
Court emphasized on the authorities to adopt safety measures and save the precious lives lost in the road accidents. In this connection court directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure and place before the court the report that traffic rules are followed on ground.
IGP traffic was also directed to examine and consider e-challan and linking of same with the traffic courts. “Details of challans affected against the violators shall also be placed on record and IGP shall personally monitor the said process”, DB directed.
Earlier court had asked for removal of road side parking and encroachments for streamlining the traffic.
In its order on September 12, 2018, the court had issued several directions to authorities, which include removal of encroachment from pavements, identification of taxi/cab stands, curbing road side parking and providing parking zones, besides providing vending locations for street vendors so that “they must not operate on roads”.

Latest News

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, rules ICJ

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Jul 17 | Agencies
Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Jul 17 | Agencies
Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Jul 17 | Rising Kashmir News
India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan

Pakistan's CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Protests in Pulwama

Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

Jul 17 | Noor ul Haq
US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Jul 17 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 18, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Inform court about traffic rules followed on ground: HC to IGP Traffic

              

 The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Traffic to place a report before court indicating the traffic rules being followed on ground.
The court passed the direction after observing that frequent accidents were taking place and remarked that for ensuring the safety of people “it was necessary that required rules are followed and applied”.
Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on decongestion and smooth plying of traffic, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the concerned authorities to place before the court safety measures taken for the safety of passengers and school going children.
The court, during the course of proceedings of the case, observed that the traffic rules and regulation are violated with impunity resulting in loss of precious lives due to road accidents and the authorities are not aware of their responsibility.
Court emphasized on the authorities to adopt safety measures and save the precious lives lost in the road accidents. In this connection court directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure and place before the court the report that traffic rules are followed on ground.
IGP traffic was also directed to examine and consider e-challan and linking of same with the traffic courts. “Details of challans affected against the violators shall also be placed on record and IGP shall personally monitor the said process”, DB directed.
Earlier court had asked for removal of road side parking and encroachments for streamlining the traffic.
In its order on September 12, 2018, the court had issued several directions to authorities, which include removal of encroachment from pavements, identification of taxi/cab stands, curbing road side parking and providing parking zones, besides providing vending locations for street vendors so that “they must not operate on roads”.

News From Rising Kashmir

;