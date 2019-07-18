Inform court about traffic rules followed on ground: HC to IGP Traffic

July 18, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Traffic to place a report before court indicating the traffic rules being followed on ground.

The court passed the direction after observing that frequent accidents were taking place and remarked that for ensuring the safety of people “it was necessary that required rules are followed and applied”.

Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on decongestion and smooth plying of traffic, the Division Bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the concerned authorities to place before the court safety measures taken for the safety of passengers and school going children.

The court, during the course of proceedings of the case, observed that the traffic rules and regulation are violated with impunity resulting in loss of precious lives due to road accidents and the authorities are not aware of their responsibility.

Court emphasized on the authorities to adopt safety measures and save the precious lives lost in the road accidents. In this connection court directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure and place before the court the report that traffic rules are followed on ground.

IGP traffic was also directed to examine and consider e-challan and linking of same with the traffic courts. “Details of challans affected against the violators shall also be placed on record and IGP shall personally monitor the said process”, DB directed.

Earlier court had asked for removal of road side parking and encroachments for streamlining the traffic.

In its order on September 12, 2018, the court had issued several directions to authorities, which include removal of encroachment from pavements, identification of taxi/cab stands, curbing road side parking and providing parking zones, besides providing vending locations for street vendors so that “they must not operate on roads”.