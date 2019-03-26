Info employees condole demise

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The officers and officials of Department of Information and Public Relations have deeply condoled the demise of Naresh Kumari, Senior Assistant, who was killed in a tragic road accident at Bikram Chowk, Jammu this morning while coming to the office for duty.

As per an official, soon after hearing the news of Naresh Kumari’s death, a condolence meeting was held at Media Complex Jammu which was attended by a large number of employees of the Department.

Director Information, Gulzar Ahmad presided over the function while Joint Director of Information, Jammu, Naresh Kumar, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, Information Officers and other senior officers besides all the employees were present.

Addressing the condolence meeting, the Director Information paid rich tributes to the deceased soul and lauded her services to the department. He recalled her dedication and sense of responsibility towards her duty and the Department.

Extending his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family, the Director Information pledged all support from the Department to them in their hour of grief, the official added.

