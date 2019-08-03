Info deptt presents Rs 2 lakh cheque to NoK of late Gupta

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Director Information and Public Relations, Jammu Naresh Kumar on Friday presented Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to wife of late Arun Kumar Gupta, senior journalist.

As per an official, Arun Kumar Gupta died on October 19, 2017 due to electric shock.

Naresh Kumar appreciated the role of late Gupta in the field of Journalism and towards the society for he always stood on forefront to highlight the key social issues.

He said that late Gupta was committed to his profession and made every effort in promoting objective journalism in the State.

Naresh Kumar said that the government is committed to provide every possible help for the welfare of the media fraternity.

Among others present were Deputy Director Information (PR) Minakshi Vaid, Deputy Director Information (HQ) Dr Rehana Akhtar Bijli, Youth Information Officer Imran Rashid, Cultural Officer, Parul Khajuria, Field Publicity Officer Vipan Bhagat and other senior officers of the department.