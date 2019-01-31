Info Deptt non-gazetted employees union frames new body

Shabir unanimously chosen President
Srinagar:
Information Department Non-Gazetted Employees Union today organized a general meeting in the premises of Media complex, Directorate of Information, Jammu and discussed various issues of the employees.
It was felt in the meeting that the issues confronting employees need to be given a new push. In this connection, the employees unanimously elected Shabir Ahmad, President of the said union with two Vice Presidents, Varinder Singh from Jammu Division and Bilal Ahmad from Kashmir Division.
During the course of meeting, the union has also nominated Abdul Rashid Wani as General Secretary, Hamidullah Buchoo as Secretary, Gagan Singh Jamwal as Publicity Secretary and Mohammad Latief Parray as Cashier.
Javid Intikahab, Nipun Vinod Bhat, Suresh Kumar, Manzoor Abdullah, Mohammad Ashraf Rather, Rajeev Sharma, Arshid Tiboo, Mohammad Shafi, Farooq Ahmad, Abid Baba, Sajad Ahmad, Prithipal Singh, Komal Pandita, Savita Sharma, Kalpana Matoo and Omika Raina were nominated as Executive Member of the Union.