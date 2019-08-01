Info Deptt accords affectionate farewell to G M Wani

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An affectionate farewell was accorded to Ghulam Muhammad Wani, Information Assistant of Information Department Kashmir Division, here, today, who attained superannuation after serving the Department for about four decades.

Director Information, Gulzar Shabnam, Joint Director Information, Kashmir Abid Hussain, Assistant Director Information, Shakeela Shawl, Assistant Director Information/Field Publicity Officer, Srinagar Mohammed Aslam Khan, Cultural Officer Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmed Fazli Information Officer, Javed Ahmad Rather besides President JKIDNGEU Shabir Ahmad and other senior officials of different wings of the department were present on the occasion.

Highlighting the services Wani rendered in the department, the Director said that dedication and honesty of the official will be remembered for long in the history of the department. He said the dedication towards work of the official is an inspiration for others and urged upon the participants to follow the spirit of Wani.

Abid Hussain while recalling the role Wani played in the department during his service and his relations with officers and officials said that he was an asset for the department. He impressed upon the freshers in the department to try to learn the job and follow the footsteps of Wani.

The officers and staff of DIPR wished Wani a happy and prosperous post-retirement life.

At the end of the function, a gift was presented to Wani as a token of love and appreciation for his services he rendered in the Department.

On behalf of the Information Department, Non-Gazetted Employees Union, President Shabir Ahmad and Vice President Bilal Ahmad Rather also presented mementos to Wani.