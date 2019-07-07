Influential govt doctors manage ‘cozy’ postings

July 07, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

A large number of doctors who are either relatives of top officers and even former Ministers have managed postings at hospitals where they shun work to indulge in private practice. The doctors have not been transferred for even 15 years.

The medics are working in violation of the transfer policy and indulge in private practice. They have been found to be prescribing medicines of their choice to earn quick bucks. The continuous stay in a hospital comes in violation of policy norms that a doctor has to be posted for a minimum tenure of two years and a maximum of three years.

The practice has also hit the patient care. Official documents reveal that at primary health centre (PHC) Quimoh in Kulgam district doctors appointed in 1997, 2006, 2002 and 2001 haven’t been transferred since their appointment.

“This PHC has remained untouched over the years and this is causing immense inconvenience to the residents,” said an employee at the Quimoh health facility. He said the doctors run into a nexus with the pharmacy a company which is overlooked by the health department, adding that the patients are made to buy medicines for selective pharmacy shops.

“Although the locals had complained to the government to transfer the erring doctors, but nothing was done,” he said.

At district hospital Pulwama, 52 doctors are posted out of which ten are staying for more than five years. Documents reveal that one doctor is posted at the Pulwama hospital since 2001, another since 2005 and a senior doctor remains posted since 2011. At sub-district hospital Sopore, doctors have been staying there for more than ten years. In Baramulla district hospital the situation is no different as doctors continue to overstay for 15-20 years.

“The transfer policy was adopted for patient care and smooth functioning of health institutions especially those at peripheries. But influential doctors enjoy overstay at choicest places,” said an official in the health department.

As per the transfer policy, it is compulsory for doctor to serve for a minimum period of two years in category "A" (very difficult) and for five years in category "B/C" (difficult) places in their first ten years of service. The very difficult areas have been designated as those which are non motor able.

“The transfer policy states that doctors selected under RBA category shall serve in “difficult areas for seven years” but the norm has been violated with impunity.

“The failure of the government to implement the transfer system has taken toll on patients as doctors’ focus to secure their places of postings not patient care,” said an official. “

“This is a fact that many city doctors have never seen peripheries for the past over two decades,” added another official.

In the city at Police hospital Srinagar and Jammu, GMC Srinagar and Jammu, influential doctors were posted for years but never transferred. According to sources, there are 120 doctors in medical colleges in the state who are all politically affiliated and they have never gone to peripheries.

“The doctors are working as Resident Medical Officers in medical colleges. They don’t even see patients. There is a nexus between them and administrators,” said a source.

He said at the J&K State Aids Control Society some doctors who are “wives and daughters of bureaucrats and former ministers are attached to it and have never been transferred.” “They are also not attending to duties,” he said.

The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has sent many representations to the government for implementation of transfer policy but it has never heard back from them.

“There are doctors who have served at difficult areas for the prescribed time but had not been taken back, which is injustice. We want government to implement the transfer policy in letter and spirit,” said DAK president, Dr Suhail Naik.

Advisor to the Governor, K. Vijay Kumar told Rising Kashmir that they are trying to reform “the health sector.” “There are junior people who are in charge temporarily. We have tried to readjust them. We have to look at overstay of doctors. In some cases High Court has intervened,” he said.

Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education department, Atal Dulloo said they would look into issue on priority in order to take action against the erring officials.

“We will examine this issue on priority basis. We are already on these issues and we have gathered a lot of inputs. We won’t tolerate the overstay of doctors. Those who flout norms will be dealt with strictly,” he said.

