Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, army man injured

Published at August 15, 2018 03:28 PM


Srinagar

An army man was injured in Nowshera sector of Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday while foiling an infiltration bid.


The Defence spokesperson said "at about 5:15 am, the alert army troops noticed movement along the line of control in Naushera Sector. On being challenged, the armed intruders opened fire on own troops. Our troops responded with retaliatory fire in equal measure," 

 

He said Pakistan Army posts provided supporting and covering fire, with a view to cover the move and help in extrication of the armed intruders.

"In this ensuing firefight, one army personnel sustained injuries and was evacuated for further medical treatment. His condition is stated to be stable," he said.


"Search and sanitization operations are continuing till the last reports came in."


