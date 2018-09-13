About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector, three militants killed

Srinagar
Three militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.
 
Official sources said that soldiers of 3 JAK Rifles manning the fence at Balbir post near Datgali in Keran intercepted a group of militants at around 10:40 am today which resulted into a gunfight.
 
An army officer said that the alert troops challenged the movement of a group of infiltrators triggering off a gunfight.
 
In the ensuing gunfight, three infiltrators have been killed, he said, adding that the bodies of the militants are lying close to the LoC and are yet to be retrieved. 
 
The officer said that the operation in the area is ongoing. (GNS)
 
 
Picture used in the story is representational
