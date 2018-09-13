Infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector, three militants killed

Get - On the Play Store.
Three militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara districton Thursday. Official sources said that soldiers of 3 JAK Rifles manning the fence at Balbir post near Datgali inKeranintercepted a group of...More
Another militant was killedin an ongoing gunfight with the militants in Jhajjar Kotli forests of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. "One more militant was killed.Encounter on," police said on twitter. Kakriyal Encounter https://t.co/kLy8r1Ay6g more terrorist killed.Encounter on...More
A militant was killed and eight forces personnel including an officer suffered injuries in an ongoing gunfightwith the militants in Jhajjar Kotli forests of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. “A militant was killed. SDPO Nagrota and some jawans of the CRPF injured. Encount...More
A day after militants fired at a police party and fled from the spot, gunfight broke out between government forces and the militants near Jhajjar Kotli on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday. Reports said after around 24-hour-long search operation, escaped militants ...More
Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali who was arrested in an alleged funding case. Abench of Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice Vinod Goel asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs two lakh with two sureties of like amoun...More
A Pakistani national was apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after he crossed into India, a defence spokesman said Thursday."The Army observed some movement in the Ranghar Nallah along the LoC and apprehended the Pakistani natio...More
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday stayed away from the all-partymeeting called by National Conference (NC) to discuss the strategy on Article 35-A and respond to the situation emerging after the government’s decision to go ahead with Panchayat and Municipal elec...More
Two militants have been killed in a gunfight at Arampora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday. An army officer said that two militants were killed in the operation at Taliyan Mohalla area of Arampora, Sopore. The searches are on to retrieve ...More
A search operation is on for the second day on Thursday to trace three militants who fired at a CRPF trooper and a forest guard on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district before escaping. They had vanished in the bushes here in Jhajar Kotli area on Wednesday. "A sear...More
Fresh firing resumes at Arampora area of Teliyan Mohalla area of North Kashmir's Sopore after long lull. As per sources firing was stopped in order to allow safe passage of civilians around the suspected spot where trapped militants were hiding. After successfully evacuating...More
A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Arampora, Teeliyan area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday morning. Reports said that joint teams of government forces launched a search and cordon operation in Teeliyan mohalla of...More
