About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector, 3 militants killed: Army

Published at September 14, 2018 01:38 AM 0Comment(s)315views


Infiltration bid foiled in Keran sector, 3 militants killed: Army

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 13:

 Army Thursday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing three militants.
Defence sources said troops of 3 JAK Rifles manning the LoC at Balbir post near Datgali in Keran sector intercepted a group of militants at around 10:40 am today while they were trying to infiltrate into this side.
They said the troops challenged the militants and fired on them.
“The fire was returned by the troops, triggering a gunfight. In the ensuing firefight, three militants were killed,” they said.
Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia also confirmed killing of three militants.
The combing operation in the area was going on when reports last poured in.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top