Infiltration bid foiled in Keran, 2 militants killed: Army

‘Intruder shot dead in Akhnoor sector’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar/Jammu, Nov 13:
Army on Tuesday said troops foiled an infiltration bid in Keran sector of north Kashmir by killing two militants and also shot dead an armed intruder in Akhnoor sector.
"An infiltration bid was foiled by troops in Keran sector of Kupwara district today," an Army official said.
He said two militants were killed in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in.
The identity and group affiliation of the deceased militants was not immediately known.
Defence spokesman in Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said a heavily-armed intruder was shot dead along the border in Akhnoor sector today.
He said recoveries made from the deceased militant included two assault rifles along with two magazines and 234 rounds of bullets, five pistols with 10 magazines and 60 rounds, 15 hand grenades and 12 fuses for Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
"This huge cache has scuttled the nefarious plans of the militant outfits to derail peace and harmony in the region and disrupt the forthcoming panchayat elections in the state," he said.
The nine-phased panchayat elections would get underway on November 17.
Anand said an ambush party of the army killed the militant on this side of the international boundary at about 1.50 pm.
"The timely intercept of the intrusion of the militants with the cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores has thwarted any possible untoward incident, planned by the militants during the scheduled elections in the state," he said.