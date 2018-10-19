Infiltration bid foiled in Baramulla's Rampur sector, three militants killed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Army Friday claimed to have killed three militants after foiling an infiltration bid in Rampur sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Srinagar-based defence spokesperson, Col Rajesh Kalia said three militant were killed.
"The operation is in progress," he said. The Identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.
On Thursday, reports said a search party of army’s 5 Grenadier intercepted a group of militants at Torna post in the woods of Boniyar (Rampur sector) at around 8:30 a.m.
The militants fire which was retaliated by atroops triggering off the gunfight in which the militants were killed.
