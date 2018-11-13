About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Jammu, intruder killed

Published at November 13, 2018 06:25 PM 0Comment(s)879views


Press Trust of India

Jammu

The Army  Tuesday gunned down a heavily-armed Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector in Jammu, officials said.

The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday.

"An armed intruder was noticed trying to infiltrate into this side in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor sector and was challenged by the alert Army personnel," an Army officer said.

He said the intruder opened fire and a gunfight ensued in which he was killed. A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including an AK assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from him.

The search operation in the area was still continuing and further details were awaited, the officer said.

