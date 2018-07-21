Infested mangoes flood Kashmir markets

Food Safety deptt asks customers to be vigilant, register complaints
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
Most of the mangoes transported to Kashmir are either damaged, over ripened or infested and likely to cause diseases.
The customers have been complaining that the mangoes in the markets are mostly infested and government is not taking any action against the fruit sellers.
Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Nawakadal said told Rising Kashmir that he bought the fruit from the market and at home while eating found them infested with worms.
“Most of the mangoes are over ripe and infested. However, the vendors still sell them in the markets without authorities taking any action against them,” said Mushtaq Ahmad.
President Parimpora Fruit Mandi Bashir Ahmed Bashir said fruit like watermelon, melon, grapes being transported to Kashmir in very less quantity as they get bad quickly due to unfavorable weather.
“Due to the high temperatures and bad weather, we have many complaints from dealers. There is less quantity of fruits coming from other states,” he said.
He said most of the mangoes have been damaged this year due to bad weather and when they reach here they are already spoilt.
“We always check the product before giving it to dealers if he keeps those fruit for more time it over ripens and damages.”
Hilal Ahmad Mir Assistant Commissioner at Food Safety Department said they check the market regularly to ensure traders to fair business.
He urged customers to register complaint against the dealer selling bad fruit.
“If anyone has any specific complaint about any shopkeeper or fruit dealer, they should call us and we can take action,” he said.
He said they have already destroyed over three 3 quintals of mangoes.
