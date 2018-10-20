Infant Milk Substitute Act 1992: Promoting breast feeding

Shabir Ahmed Lone
The Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods (Regulation of Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 1992 with amendment 2002,aims to protect and promote breast feeding and proper use of infant foods.
As per the WHO report, infants up to the age of six months should be fed only mother’s milk. Also continued breastfeeding with complimentary food up to the age of two years is the ideal diet for infants to attain best nourishment and growth.
It is only the mother’s milk which should be fed to the infants upto the age of six months and no milk substitute is a replacement for the same.
The prohibitions under the Infant Milk Substitute Act are:
- No person should advertise the distribution, sale or supply of infant milk substitutes or feeding bottles
- No person should give an impression or create a belief that feeding of infant milk substitutes is equivalent to mother’s milk
- No person should take part in the promotion or sale of infant milk substitutes or feeding bottles or infant foods
- No container or label shall have pictures of an infant or woman or both
- Infants milk substitutes shall not be displayed outside maternity and children hospitals
If a person is found involved with the promotion of infant milk substitute, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or a fine up to Rs 5000 or both.
However, if the donation is made to the orphanage for any infant milk substitute it is not prohibited. As the orphanage infants do not have access to mother’s milk hence such donation to orphanages are permitted.
The manufacturer, producer, supplier or distributor of an infant milk substitute is needed to make sure that every container of the substitute or any label affixed thereto indicates in a clear and understandable manner, the words “important notice” with a statement that “mother’s milk is best for your baby” and infant milk should only be used on advice of a health worker.
In case of contravention, the guilty shall be punishable with imprisonment which shall not be less than six months but which may extend upto two years and with fine which shall not be less than Rs 2000.
The use of pictures of infant with a bottle or any picture depicting a mother feeding the infant using milk supplements over the internet would come under the category of promotion. Such promotion is prohibited under the Act
This Act aims to restrict the advertising of the milk substitutes and spreads awareness about how the infants can get the best nourishment and growth by breastfeeding only and there is no milk substitute that can replace the enrichment of the mother’s milk.
Any promotion of infant milk substitutes or feeding bottles or infant foods can lead the promoter in jail.
One has to be careful about not using any pictures on the internet in any article or blogs, even in newspapers or in TV whether in form of commercials or on any program being aired.
Even if the infant milk substitutes are being produced, they are only for those who are not in reach of the mother’s milk. The parents need to understand this and should provide the best source of nutrition to their infants.
Food Safety Officers appointed under Section 37 of Food Safety & Standards Act 2006 is authorized and responsible for the implementation of the Act.
Commissioner of Food Safety Jammu and Kashmir is very much particularly regarding Implementation of this Act in the State of Jammu Kashmir and has directed all the Food Safety Officers to conduct a special drive on the Act and report compliance.
A tutor at College of Nursing SKIMS, Soura Srinagar has reminded me that Food Safety Officers are missing implementation of one important legislation called the Infant Milk Substitute Act 1992 and its implementation will help in promoting breastfeeding to protect infant health.
The effective implementation of this Act is very much needed. All the pharmacy/drug store and health institution shall avoid displaying infant milk substitutes around maternity and children hospitals. Its contravention will call legal action mandated under the Act.
Author is a Food Safety Officer
loneshabir73@gmail.com