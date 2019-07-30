Infant injured in cross-LoC firing succumbs

July 30, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

A 12-day-old baby injured in cross-LoC shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, died at a hospital on Monday, police said.

DC Poonch Rahul Yadav said the infant succumbed to injuries in the hospital today.

The 12-days old infant baby and her mother Fatima Jaan (35) wife of Mohammad Qasim Gujjar were injured in cross-LoC shelling in Shahpur sector in Poonch district yesterday.

The injured were rushed to district hospital Poonch, where the infant succumbed to injuries.

The mother of the infant was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment.

The cross-border firing and mortar shelling continued for the second successive day on Monday in the district.

"At about 1245 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly," defence spokesman said.