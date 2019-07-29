Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

July 29, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An infant who was injured in cross-LoC firing in Shahpur area of Poonch district succumbed late last night, reports said.

The baby, ten-days-old, was injured along with his mother Fatima Jan on Sunday after the armies of India and Pakistan excahngd fire along the Line of Control (LoC).

They were taken to district hospital Poonch where the infant, who was yet to be named, succumbed late last night.

On Sunday evening tree persons, including the mother-infant duo were injured in Shahpur village of Poonch.