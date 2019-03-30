Infant girl abandoned at JVC Hospital

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police seeks help of general public to trace her parents

Police on Friday sought help of general public in tracing parents of an infant girl abandoned in JVC Hospital here.

In a statement issued here, Chief Medical Officer JVC Srinagar has informed Police Post Bemina that an infant girl was found on bed No 13 on 19/03/2019. The infant girl is presently in ICU Unit of JVC, where doctors are taking care of her.

On the receipt of this information, necessary legal proceedings were initiated.

Anybody having any information about her parents may kindly inform Police Post Bemina on 9596770561 or Dial 100. Identity of the person who provides any clue or information regarding the parental identity of infant girl will be kept confidential.