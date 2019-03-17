Infant dies in house fire in Baramulla

March 17, 2019 | Press Trust of India

An 11-month-old baby died after his home caught fire in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The house belonging to Maqbool Ahmad in Uri caught fire due to unknown reasons, a police spokesperson said.

Umeed Ahmad, son of the house owner, died in the incident, he added.

The cause of the blaze is being ascertained, he said further.