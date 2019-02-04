About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at February 04, 2019


Infant death: Mehbooba condemns negligence at GB Pant Hospital

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

President Peoples Democratic Party and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the negligence at GB Pant Hospital that resulted in death of an infant due to burning on Sunday.

Taking to the twitter Mehbooba wrote “No words are enough to condemn the criminal negligence at GB Panth hospital, where a new born baby was allegedly burnt to death. Hope an exemplary punishment is given to the culprits responsible for this horrific incident so that no other child meets this kind of fate.”

A new-born died at GB Pant Hospital Srinagar on Sunday evening allegedly due to blower heat in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

