Infant death: GMC Srinagar orders investigation

Mansoor PeerSrinagar
The postgraduate department of paediatrics, Government Medical College Srinagar Monday ordered an investigation into the death of an infant at GB Pant hospital and constituted a five-member committee.
“In reference to the Medical Superintendent GB Pant hospital, Srinagar letter no GBP/11049 dated 04/02/2019 an inquiry committee is hereby constituted to investigate the complaint,” reads an order by GMC Srinagar.
The five-member committee has been asked to submit its report within 48 hours.
Earlier, a new-born (female) from Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district died allegedly due to blower heat in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the children hospital on Sunday evening.
The five-day-old baby, who was born at a private hospital in Srinagar, had developed complications following which she was taken to GB Pant Hospital for treatment.
The family has alleged negligence on part of doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital and demanded probe into the matter and stern action against the erring staff.