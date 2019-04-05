‘Industry–Academia’ interaction held at BGSBU

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University organized an entrepreneurship lecture under the aegis of TEQIP-III programme to promote Industry-Institute interaction.

Mohammad Tabish, CEO, Aqua bridge, UAE delivered the key note lecture. Prof Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor of the University in a message conveyed his gratitude toward Mohammad Tabish for visiting the University campus.

Prof. Iqbal Parwez Dean Academic Affairs and Coordinator TEQIP III presided the function. Speaking on the occasion Prof.Iqbal said that there is need for bridging gap between industry and academia. He said that BGSBU strongly believes in building a firm foundation for corporate interface through intense industry connects and practices.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ashfaq Zarri,Registrar of the University highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in curbing unemployment from the society. Dr. Zari said that entrepreneurship development is a way out to deal with unemployment and will help in social transformation towards prosperity.

Malik Mubashir, Principal University Polytechnic proposed the vote of thanks where as Farkhanda Ana conducted the proceedings of the program.

