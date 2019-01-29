Industry linkage, pre-placement summit held in Jammu

Advisor Ganai releases JKSDM Calendar and Annual Report
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, 28th January:
With the aim to create employment generation opportunities for the youth, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) organised a one-day Skill Training Providers-Industry Linkage and Pre- Placement Summit today at Jammu. Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai was the guest of the program and Secretary to the Government, School Education Department and Technical Education Department Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Director, Technical Education Department Dr. Ravi Shanker Sharma, Director Industries, Jammu Anoo Malhotra, Mission Director, JKSDM Dr. Peer Ghulam Nabi and other senior government officers attended the program.
Industry leaders, representatives of various sector skill councils, representatives of various private companies, skill training providers and students also participated in the program.
During the program, Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai also distributed job offer letters to students trained by J&K Skill Development Mission in skills such as Documentation Assistant, Customer Care Executive, Data Entry Operator etc. Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai also distributed cheques worth rupees 1 lakh to 12 students who under self-help group bagged work of manufacturing packaging bags(using from waste material) for Department of Rural Development.
Appreciating the efforts of J&K Skill Development Mission, Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai said, “Skilling is a continuous process and we need to focus on both technology driven skills and traditional skills. Future jobs are all about skills and JKSDM has a role to equip the unemployed youth with skills to the unemployed youth of J&K to overcome the unemployment scenario of the state.”
Later on, Advisor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai also launched the JKSDM annual report, 2018 and unveiled the JKSDM Annual Calendar, 2019. It is pertinent to mention that the wall calendar showcases brief profiles of state level champions who represented J&K at India Skills regional and national competitions. In its maiden outing at India Skills National Competition, 3 candidates from J&K won Medallions of Excellence at the competition which was held from 3rd October - 5th October, 2018 in New Delhi.
Highlighting the objectives of the program, Mission Director, JKSDM said, “The idea behind the program is to foster linkages of JKSDM-empanelled skill training providers with industries and sector skills councils to create employment generation opportunities for the youth.”
The program also included panel discussions in which industry leaders, sector skills councils, academicians, skill training providers deliberated on different opportunities and challenges related to the skill and entrepreneurship development and employment generation.