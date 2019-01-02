Industries owe Rs 31.53 lakh to PDD, Govt silk factory alone has Rs 25 lakh outstanding

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Dec 30:
The industrial units in Kashmir owe Rs 31.53 lakh to Power Development Department (PDD) of which government run silk factory alone owes Rs 25.28 lakh till August 31 this year.
As per the official figures, Woodland Food Industries has Rs 42783 outstanding, SAMCO owes Rs 24884. Similarly industrialists like Altaf Ahmad Dar owe Rs 2 lakh to the PDD. Mohammad Sultan Dar owes Rs 1.52 lakh while Miss Mehmmoda has a total outstanding of Rs 93,039.
However, the major defaulter is government run silk factory having Rs 25.28 lakh unpaid billed amount.
Once known for manufacturing the purist silk, the government silk factory is in ruins due to failure of successive regimes to ensure its functioning.
On June 2018, then BJP-PDP government had announced amnesty scheme for business community waiving off their interest, penalty and surcharge on power.
According to an order, “Small scale industries and sick industrial units get waiver off 100 percent interest and penalty on all the power arrears”.
The scheme was announced in the backdrop of PDD’s failure to recover the hefty amount from JK government, Indian forces, NGOs and top business houses which figured in PDD ‘defaulter list’ of electricity consumers who have not paid bills since 2012.
Over the years, the industrial sector has been the most neglected sector in the state.
President, Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), Muhammad Ashraf Mir said many industrialists have failed to clear their pending electricity bills as their units have turned sick.
Mir said during their pre-budget meeting with Governor’s administration, they had appealed for waiver of the penalty on all industrial units.
To augment industrial growth, the Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration announced a package of Rs 500 crore for the sector for the next budget.
The entire state has only 86 large and medium scale industries which employ a total of 19,314 people.