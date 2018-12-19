Industrial stagnation

Role and impact of industries on economy is one subject wherein the J&K government has been scoring low. When the rest of the states are moving ahead, heavily investing in the growth of industries by removing bottlenecks with appropriate policies, encouraging investors and entrepreneurs, promoting indigenous industries, the state has only been stuck in limbo. Kashmir popular industries has been reduced to an academic theme on which a large number of people deliver lectures and rebuke governments for being indifferent. Other than the paint-job no one has really taken up the issues to any conclusion – neither individuals, entrepreneurs, business fraternities nor trade bodies. Government institutions that are meant to promote state-based industries have turned into typical clerical offices where paper work and regular salaries is the only productive work done. While people debate on feasibility of large industries; small and medium industries in the state and particularly in the valley of Kashmir fail to grow big. For small industries like food and beverage plants, machinery and instrumentation, chemicals, plastics, paper and printing, pharmaceuticals and our known handicrafts units, Kashmir seems to be turning unsuitable. Not that there is anything wrong with geography, resources or people, but governments for years have preferred the ostrich act over working on genuine problems faced by industrial units. Policies have been largely a disaster and it can be proved by ‘brain-drain’ that is well acknowledged. Though, different governments have made some effort in putting figures, official records, but in no way are the figures close to what we see on ground. Apparently, industrial units continue to be in stagnation and public sector undertakings have become so pathetic that major political forces see them as complete failure. Political leaders continue to lack vision to turn the state’s industries into contributing factors of the economy. It is the other way round, with the state pouring in huge money to make things work and run, which they hardly do. It is also a fact that some bright technocrats of the state are employed elsewhere, mostly in the Middle East countries, people who could have revolutionized the industries in the state. Although successive governments tried to ease up the procedures for young entrepreneurs, still there is a huge mismatch of expectations felt in the state. The regional disparity has also become manifest with Jammu region witnessing industrial growth in the last couple of decades compared to Kashmir. Political patronage plays an important role, and it might be that in Kashmir political leaders have only used the conflict card and ignored genuine industrial growth and development.