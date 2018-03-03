Industrial Estate Rangreth without electricity

What will we do, will you hang PDD: Goni
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
Developed with much fanfare, the Industrial Estate Rangreth, which is like an IT valley of Kashmir, is without electricity for the last four days.
The only 400 KV transformer, which supplies power to the Industrial Estate, has developed a technical snag four days back and since then it has not been repaired.
“Over 200 small and big industrial and IT firms are suffering and running into losses,” said Zeeshan Majid, president Association of Rangreth Industrialists.
The SIDCO, which is responsible for overall maintenance of the Industrial Estate, blamed the Power Development Department (PDD) for its lackadaisical approach that has left the Industrial Estate without electricity.
“We informed the PDD on the very first day that the transformer has damaged but none from the department visited the area to take transformer for repairs,” said Estate Manager SIDCO Rangreth Hakeem Masood.
He said the PDD men finally on Thursday evening took the transformer for repairs.
Masood said the SIDCO is responsible for the maintenance of infrastructure of the Industrial Estate and not for the power supply. “The transformer should have been taken for repairs on the very first day after it developed snag. We had written to PDD. It is their job to restore power here”.
He said there was earlier a 600 KV transformer in the industrial estate but that was replaced with a lesser capacity 400 KV transformer.
PDD Chief Engineer Shahnaz Goni said, “What will we do? Will we hang PDD?”
“I will see into it. Any other transformer may not be available. It takes time,” Goni told Rising Kashmir.
According to Majid, the maintenance of power supply to Rangreth Industrial Estate is a “disputed subject".
“SIDCO says it is PDD’s job while PDD claims it is the SIDCO’s responsibility. The power transformer has damaged because of lack of maintenance and not because of the overload,” he said.
Majid said those unit holders, who can’t afford generators or other alternate means of electricity, are closed for last four days.
He blamed PDD for the mess at Rangreth Estate.
Another unit owner Abdul Hameed, who runs Rahim Motors, said they pay bills worth lakhs every month but power supply situation has always been a cause of concern for them.
“Now we are using our generators that cost us additional Rs 3000 a day for diesel. We are suffering and the work has affected,” he added.
