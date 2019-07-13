INDUS RIVER RAFTING EXPEDITION FLAGGED OFF

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrations, a White Water Rafting Expedition is being undertaken by the Parashu Brigade from Nyoma to Nimu (210 km). A 27 member team led by Capt Hrishikesh Ghogare was flagged by Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps today.

The team will traverse from an altitude varying from 13700 feet to 10300 feet crossing a number of grade four rapids, enduring inclement weather and sub-zero temperatures of the Indus River. The team has undertaken this expedition of 210 Km with an aim of setting up a National record. The officials of the India Book of Records are in Leh to validate the record at the end of the expedition.