Induction training course held for newly appointed Munsiffs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December, 14:
Jammu & Kashmir State Judicial organized the induction training programme for newly appointed Munsiffs (Civil Judges Junior Division) in the High Court Complex, Jammu.
According to a statement, during the induction training programme,Justice Gita Mittal, chief justice (Patron-In-Chief J&K state Judicial Academy) and Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chairman of Governing Committee of Judicial Academy interacted with newly appointed Munsiffs (Civil Judges Junior Division).
Mittal, as per the statement, welcomed the newly appointed Munsiffs to the Judicial family of the state and deliberated that being a Judge is not merely a job but a service to the nation, more particularly to the common masses seeking redressal against the deprivation of their rights.
Chief Justice also added that one of the good qualities of a Judge is the swiftness with which he or she disposes of the cases with fairness and sense of justice. “A Judge must have the best of sincerity, fairness, and that he must be dead honest not just to the case but also to himself.”
She also advised the Officers to take care of ecological concerns of the nation and to be proactive in ensuring hygiene of the workplace and of surroundings.
Bindal, as per the statement, told the newly appointed Munsiffs that they are judges round the clock. “You must have utmost sense of fairness and integrity, and should make efforts to live upto the Constitutional goal of justice to marginalised and deprived sections of the society.”