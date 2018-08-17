Induction of KAS officers into BOSE injustice: EJAC

Srinagar:
Induction of KAS officers into BOSE is an injustice to officers and academicians of Education Department, said Qayoom Wani, president, Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC).
According to a statement issued here said that an important meeting of leaders of various teaching and officers of Education department was held at Central Office of Employees Joint Action committee under the chair of President EJAC. The leaders of College teachers association Headed by Prof Tariq Ashai, 2 Lecturers Forum Headed by Dr Manzoor Ahmad and Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum were present in the meeting. In the meeting all the leaders showed strong resentment and anguish over the induction of KAS officer as Secretary BOSE. The leaders in one voice termed the induction of KAS officer as secretary BOSE as onslaught on the honour, respect and dignity of the officials and academicians working in the Education Department.
Wani said that the Govt. should have posted any officer from the Education department because BOSE and Education Department are linked with each other to run the academics, examination and other activities related to student and teaching fraternity. It needs an academician to hold such an important post. By inducting a non academic officer in BOSE tells upon the volumes and seriousness of the Govt. towards Education Department. Wani said that we are not against KAS officers,as they are our future but adjusting them on academic posts is totally injustice with the officials working in Education Department.