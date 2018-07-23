Indraprastha Apollo Hospital holds awareness camp on Neurosurgery

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Experts from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals held a camp at Jammu Health Care & diagnostics Pvt ltdon Sunday to “dispel misconceptions about neurosurgery and also to spread awareness about various treatment procedures”.
In a statement, a spokesman said that the camp was held under the supervision of Dr Sudheer Tyagi, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery of the Hospital.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudheer Tyagi said that Neurosurgery is among the branches of medicine witnessing the best innovations during the past 10 years.
“A range of neurological disorders are earlier considered incurable but now treatable, leading to complete recovery by patients,” he said
Besides a range of topics, Dr Tyagi spoke about various forms of brain tumours and how doctors have found innovative treatment methods to deal with neurological ailments.
“Brain tumour is a growth of abnormal cells spread inside or around the brain. Though the reasons for their development are not fully known, some factors increase their risk. For example, the risk of certain types of brain tumour increases due to genetic and environmental causes. In some cases, brain tumours were found to be associated with exposure to X-rays in children,” Dr Sudheer Tyagi revealed.
Elaborating, Dr Tyagi said, “Tumours can be benign or malignant, that is, cancerous. The latter can only be treated via surgery, besides radiation therapy or chemotherapy (or sometimes both) after surgery.”
Once the surgery is done, a sample of the tumour is analysed by experts to deduce the future course of treatment and the possibility of recurrence. Typically, brain tumour surgeries are complex, requiring the intervention of highly-experienced doctors.
“Such surgeries have become safer now as doctors can accurately determine the size and location of the tumour before and during surgery by using neuro-navigation technology. This helps in extracting the tumour without damaging surrounding healthy tissues, ensuring speedy recovery of the patient without additional complications.”
Image guided brain surgeries are most helpful in specific cases. New techniques of imaging introduced during treatment – e.g., 3TESLA (MRI, PET MRI and Functional MRI) – have brought about a revolutionary change in identifying the type of brain tumour and its exact location.