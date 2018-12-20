Indonesian who lost husband to army bullets to leave ‘paradise’ Kashmir

‘I only witnessed cordons, gunfights and search operations during my Kashmir stint’
‘I only witnessed cordons, gunfights and search operations during my Kashmir stint’
Srinagar:
All it started in Hyderabad, where he had found a job after finishing his MBA in Bangalore and she had just arrived from Indonesia for a six-month training programme.
Wiwiek Widiasati, wife of slain civilian Abid Hussain Lone is leaving Kashmir valley— a “heaven” which has robbed her dreams.
Wiwiek Widiasati, a resident of Sudirman in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, was training with United Health group’s Hyderabad office when she met Abid Hussain Lone. They instantly liked each other and after three years of online dating, in July 2016, Abid flew to Indonesia to get married to girl— “I had heard it (Kashmir) is a heaven on earth,” said.
“After nine calls, someone answered the phone. There was noise. I knew something had gone wrong. He had been killed too,” Wiwiek said the reporters at her south Kashmir residence.
Some years back, Abid got a job in a private company in Jakarta, Indonesia and on the first day he saw a girl and at the very first gaze, he fell in love with her. Both started dating each other. Abid suggested the girl to change her name as it was a bit difficult to pronounce. She agreed to be named as Saima. Abid and Saima married in 2017. In September 2018, the duo gave birth to a female baby.
On Abid’s request, Saima agreed to travel to Pulwama district in first week of December where she met her mother-in-law, father-in-law and other family members of her husband.
She faced problems as she couldn’t understand Kashmiri language as she could in my speak English. Abid and his sister used to talk to Saima in English and she steadily started mingling with her in laws and other women in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district.
But everything changed with the staccato sounds of the bullets during an encounter between forces and three holed up militants on December 15. Not just the three militants were killed but seven civilians also including Abid. “I had asked my husband to get milk for our baby from the market. When he didn't return after an hour, I started looking for his and after two hours came to know that he has been killed by the army,” said Saima, as tears swell her eyes. She told local newsgathering agency, KNS that her husband never told her that situation was this bad in Kashmir.
“Nobody understands my language here. I am having Indonesian passport and I am not a Kashmiri citizen,” she said. Saima now has decided to pack her bags to fly back to her home country.
“I came here with my husband. Now I won’t live here. I will go back to my country. Army has killed my husband and now they will kill me too,” she said.
“I have called my parents and they asked to return as soon as possible. Since I arrived here, I only saw cordon, cordon and cordon. Their highest level of fear they looms large on every face here.”