Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises to over 1200

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

The death toll in Indonesia tsunami has crossed 1200 on Tuesday with the search and rescue operations trying to reach areas that had been cut off since Friday.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island on Friday and triggered a tsunami along its coastal areas.

Initial count of deaths provided by the government was around 400, which jumped to over 800 on Monday.

At least 1200 persons have been confirmed as having died in the disaster.

There were also reports about jail inmates having escaped after breaches in prison compounds. 

 

