Indo-Pak troops trade fire in Sunderbani, Pallwanwalla

March 20, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Grenade recovered in Khour, diffused

Panic gripped in civilian areas after heavy mortar shelling allegedly from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) by Pakistan Army in Sunderbani (Rajouri) and Pallwanwalla area of Akhnoor Sector.

Last night, the mortar shelling started all of a sudden in the forward areas when Pakistan restored to firing across the LoC, sources said.

“They used heavy machine guns, automatic weapons and mortars to target the civilian and military positions along the LoC in Sunderbani late night till morning hours.”

Even as the shelling did not cause any loss to lives, sources said, that the panic gripped among the civilian population living in the forward areas of Sunderbani.

They told Rising Kashmir that the shelling stopped during morning hours, while villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallwanwalla area of Akhnoor also became target of mortar shelling.

The Pakistan Army opened fire targeting the civilian residential village in which several houses were damaged partially, while some cattle were also hurt, officials said.

Several families from Pallwanwalla, according to the locals, have fled to their relative houses. The firing stopped in morning. However, there was no loss of life. Meanwhile, police have recovered a grenade from the fields in Khour which was later destroyed by the bomb disposal squad





